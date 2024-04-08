David S. Gold of Cole Schotz has entered an appearance for Priority Concepts Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Gottlieb, Rackman & Reisman and the Law Office of Autumn Witt Boyd on behalf of Balance CFO, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's two copyrighted Employee Retention Tax Credit calculators without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K Brodie, is 2:24-cv-01381, v LLC v. Priority Concepts Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 08, 2024, 4:44 PM