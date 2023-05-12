New Suit - Contract

TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Jayaram Law and Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti on behalf of Dilip Balakrishnan, who sold a majority stake in his company Serendebyte to TTEC. According to the suit, TTEC failed to provide Serendebyte access to TTEC's customer and sales network and instead sabotaged the company by reducing resource allocation and ignoring requests for support. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01204, Balakrishnan v. TTEC Digital LLC.

Technology

May 12, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Dilip Balakrishnan

Plaintiffs

Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti Llp

defendants

Ttec Digital LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract