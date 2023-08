Who Got The Work

Evan D. Beecher of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Michaels Organization LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race. The case was filed July 5 in California Northern District Court by the Jachimowicz Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-03367, Bal v. The Michaels Organization, LLC, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company.

California

August 21, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Kristopher Bal

Plaintiffs

Jachimowicz Law Group, Attorneys At Law

defendants

The Michaels Organization, LLC, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination