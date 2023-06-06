New Suit - Employment

Michaels Stores was sued Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of Nicholas Bakios III, a corporate director of team member experience, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of reporting race and national origin discrimination by a Michaels' senior officer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01274, Bakios v. Michaels Stores, Inc. D/B/A Artistree, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Bakios, III

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Michaels Stores, Inc. D/B/A Artistree, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination