Michaels Stores was sued Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of Nicholas Bakios III, a corporate director of team member experience, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of reporting race and national origin discrimination by a Michaels' senior officer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01274, Bakios v. Michaels Stores, Inc. D/B/A Artistree, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 06, 2023, 4:17 PM