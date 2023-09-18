Who Got The Work

Dickinson Wright member Brandon C. Hubbard has entered an appearance for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 4 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law, is part of a string of cases accusing the insurer of failing to provide employees with religious and/or medical exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:23-cv-11904, Bakhareva v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, d/b/a BCBSM.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 11:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Anastasia Bakhareva

Plaintiffs

Hurwitz Law PLLC

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, d/b/a BCBSM

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation