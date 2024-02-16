BakerHostetler Picks Up Private Equity Dealmaker Amid Firms ...

News From Law.com

A 30-year Morrison Cohen dealmaker started at BakerHostetler this week in the latest example of firms getting ahead of a return of transactional work. Expansion of BakerHostetler's New York-based M&A team with Salomon "Sol" Sassoon comes early in what observers expect to be a busier year for transactional activity compared to 2023, as parties grow more comfortable with stabilizing interest rates. In January, BakerHostetler re-hired Melissa Leonard as an M&A partner after serving as executive vice president at Lordstown Motor Corps. Sassoon didn't respond to a request for comment on his move Friday.

February 16, 2024, 4:59 PM

