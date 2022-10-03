BakerHostetler Accused of Fraud, Conspiracy in Alliance Heal...

News From Law.com

Ohio-based BakerHostetler, in nine counts that include legal malpractice, conspiracy and fraud, is being sued in a Houston bankruptcy court for its representation of a Utah-based pharmacy company. The lawsuit is the last of four lawsuits to be filed against law firms that represented Alliance Health, a corporation forced to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, after the FBI raided its offices and banks shut off its credit. The liquidating trustee is suing on behalf of creditors LifeScan Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corp. and Roche Diabetes Care Inc., both leading manufacturers of blood glucose test strips. According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas, Baker provided legal services to Alliance from November 2014 to September 2017, services that enabled the company to cause more than $100 million in damages.

October 03, 2022, 2:30 PM