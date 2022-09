Who Got The Work

Paige T. Bennett of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Aug. 5 in Texas Western District Court by Welmaker Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:22-cv-00852, Baker v. Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.