New Suit - Securities Class Action

Twitter and its top executives were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court over the company's security infrastructure. The suit comes on the heels of an August 23 whistleblower complaint by Twitter's former head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, who was hired after a July 2020 security breach and terminated in January 2022. The suit contends that investors have been harmed by revelations of Twitter's security vulnerabilities and its attempts to conceal those weaknesses, including alleged misrepresentations to Elon Musk as he considered purchasing the company. The complaint was filed by the Rosen Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06525, Baker v. Twitter Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 4:56 PM