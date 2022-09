Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Banker Lopez Gassler on Monday removed a lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Kathryn Baker. The case is 2:22-cv-00576, Baker v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

September 12, 2022, 2:53 PM