Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McDonald Toole Wiggins P.A. on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, and HPT TA Properties Trust to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt on behalf of Michael A. Baker. The case is 3:22-cv-01353, Baker v. TA Operating LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 11:37 AM