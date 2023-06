New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action against Sur La Table in Indiana Northern District Court on Monday. The suit arises from a March 2023 data breach during which the personal identifying information of more than 40,000 individuals was made vulnerable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00190, Baker v. Slt Lending Spv, Inc. d/b/a Sur La Table.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Baker

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Slt Lending Spv, Inc. d/b/a Sur La Table

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims