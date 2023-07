New Suit - Arbitration

Lewis Thomason and DLA Piper filed a petition to compel arbitration Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of Myles Baker. The suit, arising from a franchise agreement, brings claims against Anna Neal and Matthew Neal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00234, Baker v. Neal et al.

Tennessee

July 05, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Myles Baker

Plaintiffs

Lewis Thomason

defendants

Anna Neal

Matthew Neal

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract