Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Hinge, Match Group and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lowey Dannenberg and the Law Office of Michael D. Smith, accuses the defendants of storing users' facial scans without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-06924, Baker v. Match Group Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 09, 2022, 4:12 PM