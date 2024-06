Who Got The Work

T. Richmond McPherson III of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Lowe's Foods in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed April 18 in South Carolina District Court by the Gist Law Firm on behalf of a guest services manager who was allegedly wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:24-cv-02082, Baker v. Lowes Foods, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 03, 2024, 9:40 AM

