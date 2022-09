New Suit - Employment

Green Thumb Industries, a producer and retailer of cannabis goods, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court action, over alleged age- and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Pillar + Aught on behalf of Carrie Baker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01481, Baker v. Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Cannabis

September 22, 2022, 3:16 PM