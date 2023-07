Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Google to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Patricia L. Baker, accuses the defendant of wrongfully removing access to the plaintiff's Gmail account. The case is 1:23-cv-02013, Baker v. Google LLC.

Technology

July 13, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia L. Baker

defendants

Google LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation