New Suit - Contract

Lewis Thomason and DLA Piper filed a petition to compel arbitration Friday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of Myles Baker. The suit pursues claims against Colleen Dinning and John Dinning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00231, Baker v. Dinning et al.

Tennessee

June 30, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Myles Baker

Plaintiffs

Lewis Thomason

defendants

Colleen Dinning

John Dinning

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract