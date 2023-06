Removed To Federal Court

CVS Health on Friday removed an employment class action to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Birnbaum & Godkin, accuses CVS of requiring job applicants to take lie detector tests but failing to provide written notice of rights concerning lie detector tests. CVS is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 1:23-cv-11483, Baker v. CVS Health Corporation.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Brendan Baker

Plaintiffs

Birnbaum & Godkin, LLP

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 890/