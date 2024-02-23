Who Got The Work

Philip Hinson of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Corelle Brands and Instant Brands in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Samantha Baker, who was severely burned by an alleged defective Instant Pot programmable electric pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:24-cv-00016, Baker v. Corelle Brands LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 23, 2024, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Samantha Baker

Plaintiffs

Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis, P.A.

defendants

Corelle Brands LLC

Instant Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims