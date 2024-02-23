Philip Hinson of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Corelle Brands and Instant Brands in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Samantha Baker, who was severely burned by an alleged defective Instant Pot programmable electric pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:24-cv-00016, Baker v. Corelle Brands LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
February 23, 2024, 10:05 AM