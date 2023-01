Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Affirm, a point-of-sale micro lender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, to Arizona District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Truth in Lending Act, was filed pro se by Guy Baker. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 2:23-cv-00106, Baker v. Affirm Incorporated.

Fintech

January 19, 2023, 2:02 PM