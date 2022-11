Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at GableGotwals on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services and Milford Casualty Insurance Company to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Baker Law Firm on behalf of Sammy Dean Baker, Torie Lea Baker and Baker Recovery Inc. The case is 4:22-cv-00505, Baker Recovery Inc. et al. v. Milford Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 3:52 PM