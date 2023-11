News From Law.com International

Baker McKenzie's global revenues have remained on par with last year, according to the firm's financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30 2023. After a 5.5% leap to $3.3 billion last year, the figure has stayed flat since then. However, the firm managed a 2.5% tick-up on a currency neutral basis, according to its announcement. The firm said its net income remained in line with the previous year at $1.2 billion.

November 01, 2023, 7:17 AM

