News From Law.com International

Baker McKenzie has strengthened its tax and disputes benches in the UAE with partners from White & Case and EY. Tina Hsieh joins the firm from EY, where she was tasked with growing EY's VAT business in the Gulf region, following her success in this area at PwC. She qualified at EY Australia before relocating to the Middle East in 2017, the firm said in a statement.

March 09, 2023, 10:47 AM