Baker McKenzie announced its 2022 year-end bonuses for U.S. associates on Monday, maintaining its basic 2021 schedule but removing hours-based premiums for high-billing associates.Annual bonuses start at $20,000 for the class of 2021 and increase to $115,000 for the class of 2015 and beyond. In an email to U.S. associates, North America CEO Colin Murray said the bonuses would be paid February 10, 2023.

November 21, 2022, 10:23 AM