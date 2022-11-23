Baker McKenzie Remains Alone on Bonuses as Firms Grapple Wit...

News From Law.com

After relinquishing first-mover position to Cravath, Swaine & Moore in 2021, Baker McKenzie again led this year's bonus season announcements—absent the promise of matching peer firms. By mid-afternoon Nov. 23, no other large firms were discovered to have announced their bonus scales, leaving Big Law associates to speculate amongst each other on the size—or even the sheer existence—of their bonuses. Particularly at firms most affected by the slowdown in corporate work and subsequent layoffs, it wouldn't be the first time annual bonuses were cut altogether.

November 23, 2022, 2:36 PM