Baker McKenzie Regulatory Co-Chairs, Seeking Greater Support...

K&L Gates has brought on New York attorneys Amy Greer and Jennifer Klass, who previously founded Baker McKenzie's North American financial services regulatory group, as partners in its white collar and asset management divisions, respectively. Both attorneys are bringing their clients along in the move and they say they're looking forward to a deeper bench of support at K&L Gates. Baker McKenzie recruited the pair from Morgan Lewis & Bockius to launch the practice in 2019.

August 22, 2023, 11:58 AM

