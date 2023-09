News From Law.com

Marredia Crawford, who is based in Baker McKenzie's Houston office, is the firm's new Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer, serving on the firm's global leadership team. Crawford has worked at Baker McKenzie for five years, and was Director, Inclusion & Diversity, Americas, before her promotion to the global role on Sept. 1. She is taking on the global role at a time when DEI programs are facing legal and legislative challenges in the U.S.

