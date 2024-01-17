Baker McKenzie Picks Up Eversheds Sutherland Energy Litigati...

News From Law.com

A group of Eversheds Sutherland energy litigators, including David Baay, the head of the firm's U.S. energy team, has moved to Baker McKenzie's Houston office, as firms continue to expand energy teams in Texas.In addition to Baay, who also was the partner-in-charge of the Eversheds Sutherland Houston office, the team also includes Jack Massey, Kelsey Machado, Ian Shelton and Matthew Rawlinson. All joined Baker McKenzie on Tuesday as partners in the North America litigation and government enforcement practice and the global disputes practice.

January 17, 2024, 8:00 AM

