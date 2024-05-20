Baker McKenzie Drops Suit Against IRS Seeking Details on Par...

News From Law.com

The Baker McKenzie partner who sued the Internal Revenue Service to obtain information about how the federal agency plans to audit large business partnerships dropped the suit Friday, records in the federal case show. Washington D.C.-based Baker McKenzie partner George Clarke filed a notice of the case's dismissal with prejudice two months after filing an initial March 18 complaint against the IRS for failing to meet demands of a Freedom of Information Act request. Clarke's Dec. 19 FOIA request requested a paper authored by a lawyer in the IRS office of associate chief counsel about document requests made of partnerships, according to materials attached to Clarke's complaint, which was filed in D.C. federal court.

May 20, 2024, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /