Legaltech News caught up with Lothar Determann, author of the upcoming Determann's Field Guide to Artificial Intelligence Law and partner at Baker Mckenzie to discuss whether cross-disciplinary compliance efforts to AI are truly possible, whether data privacy laws are the right tools to regulate generative AI and how California might create a "new individual right against software."

December 13, 2023, 3:50 PM

