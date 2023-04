Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dynamic Industries International Holdings Inc. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Daigle Fisse & Kessenich on behalf of Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., seeks over $1.4 million in unpaid invoices for supplied materials, products and services for an oil and gas project in Saudi Arabi. The case is 2:23-cv-01396, Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. v. Dynamic Industries, Inc. et al.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

defendants

Dynamic Industries International Holdings, Inc.

Dynamic Industries International, LLC

Dynamic Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract