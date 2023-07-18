New Suit - Professional Malpractice

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Dennis McEvoy were hit with an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Hatcher & Nolasco on behalf of Biff Baker Fence Inc., Robert Baker and William J. Baker. The complaint accuses McEvoy of committing professional malpractice by allowing the plaintiffs’ life insurance policies to lapse and by forging Robert Baker’s signature. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00322, Baker et al v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 3:07 PM

Biff Baker Fence Incorporated

Robert Baker

William J Baker

Hatcher & Nolasco Pllc - Scottsdale Rd.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

Dennis McEvoy

Unknown McEvoy

Unknown Parties

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute