New Suit

Loyola University Chicago was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Kreamer Law Group on behalf of Loyola student Alivia Baker and her parents Paul Baker and Tanya Baker. The complaint contends that Alivia was wrongfully suspended from Loyola after failing to comply with COVID-19 testing procedures. The complaint further accuses Loyola employees of pressuring Alivia, who was 17 years old, to lie about her age in order to be regularly screened for COVID-19, which required parental consent for minors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05775, Baker et al v. Loyola University Chicago.