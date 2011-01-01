Removed To Federal Court

Hyundai Motor and its Kia subsidiary removed a class action over the anti-theft design of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Bursor & Fisher in Orange County Superior Court, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack standard devices that make it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Jenner & Block is representing Hyundai and Kia. The case is 8:22-cv-01712, Baker et al v. Kia America, Inc., a California Corporation et al.