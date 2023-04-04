New Suit - Product Liability

Hologic, a medical technology company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of four women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. The lawsuit alleges that the device did not dissolve and reabsorb as intended following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The court action was filed by Bailey & Glasser; Cowper Law; and Jinks, Crow & Dickson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10717, Baker et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 04, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Bettina Sopke

Connie Santillanes

Jewel Owen

Nicole Baker

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims