Who Got The Work

Archis A. Parasharami of Mayer Brown has entered an appearance for Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, and Cebridge Telecom CA LLC in a pending consumer class action. The case, which accuses Altice subsidiary Suddenlink of breaching an agreement to charge customers a flat monthly rate for broadcast and sports programming services, was filed July 27 in California Northern District Court by Hattis & Lukacs; and DeNittis Osefchen Prince. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:22-cv-04346, Baker et al v. Cebridge Telecom CA, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

August 25, 2022, 6:48 AM