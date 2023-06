Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for injury claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Timothy Richardson on behalf of Alrick Baker Jr. and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-02078, Baker et al v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Alrick Baker, Jr.

Kalila Baker

Shushana Edwards

Tameica Baker

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Great American Assurance Company

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

B3 Logistics, LLC

Brian Davis

Cynthia Kirksey

Germaine White

Justin Walker

Lancer Insurance Company

Michael Davis

Mohave Transportation Insurance Company

Murzuka Afrida

Ontime Carriers, LLC

Prime Insurance Company

Renee Mota

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision