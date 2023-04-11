Baker Donelson See Record Year Amid Hikes in Demand and Bill...

News From Law.com

After years of revenue lulling just under the $400 million mark, Baker Donelson saw its revenue shoot beyond the milestone for the first time. The Memphis-headquartered firm boosted revenue by 8.5% in 2022, reaching $412.7 million in revenue. Meanwhile, its profits per partner climbed by 10.7% and its headcount increased by 1.8%. The sudden hikes are a result of an uptick felt across practices, according to Baker's president and COO Jennifer Keller. But it's also a result of deeper work.

April 11, 2023, 6:40 PM

