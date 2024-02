News From Law.com

With two more Big Law partner lateral hires, Baker Botts continues to aggressively shore up hot practices in Texas.Jones Day partner David Applebaum, who formerly was head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Division of Investigations, joined the firm on Monday as an energy litigation partner in Houston, while Squire Patton Boggs partner Travis McRoberts joined on Feb. 7 as a financial restructuring partner in Dallas.

Energy

February 14, 2024, 2:47 PM

