Baker Botts Picks Up Perkins Coie IP Trial Lawyer in Austin ...

Jose Villarreal, who helped Perkins Coie open its Austin office in 2020, has joined Baker Botts as a partner in its intellectual property department in Austin, as the firm rebuilds its patent team in the Texas capital city. The hire comes after McDermott Will & Emery hired a number of Baker Botts IP lawyers to help launch its Austin office this summer, including a group of eight partners who gave notice in June and three IP litigators who moved in July.

September 08, 2022, 5:23 PM