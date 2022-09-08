News From Law.com

Baker Botts Picks Up Perkins Coie IP Trial Lawyer in Austin ...

Jose Villarreal, who helped Perkins Coie open its Austin office in 2020, has joined Baker Botts as a partner in its intellectual property department in Austin, as the firm rebuilds its patent team in the Texas capital city. The hire comes after McDermott Will & Emery hired a number of Baker Botts IP lawyers to help launch its Austin office this summer, including a group of eight partners who gave notice in June and three IP litigators who moved in July.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 08, 2022, 5:23 PM