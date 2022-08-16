Baker Botts Picks Up Paul Hastings Technology M&A Partner in...

News From Law.com

Baker Botts expanded its technology M&A team in Northern California by hiring Paul Hastings partner Jason Rabbitt-Tomita as a partner in the corporate department in Palo Alto, as Big Law firms continue to hire from competitors.Rabbitt-Tomita, who joined Baker Botts on Tuesday, had been a partner in the M&A practice at Paul Hastings in Palo Alto. In addition to working on technology M&A, both in the U.S. and cross-border, he handles joint ventures.

August 16, 2022, 1:00 PM