Law firms are focusing on leases again, after a two-year lull related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lease activity for law firm space of at least 20,000 square feet improved by 43% during the second quarter of the year, compared with the first quarter, according to a second quarter report from the Savills U.S. legal tenant practice group.

August 11, 2022, 1:56 PM