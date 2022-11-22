Baker Botts Helps to Bring Folklorists Archives Home to the ...

News From Law.com

Baker Botts partner Bill Kroger brought expertise in historic records preservation and an avid interest in music to a long-running pro bono project that ended with the donation of a Houstonian's blues and folklore archives to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.The firm put in roughly 2,000 hours on the donation of the archives of the late folklorist Robert "Mack" McCormick to the Smithsonian as a gift from his daughter, Susannah Nix. The firm represented Nix and McCormick's estate.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 22, 2022, 1:46 PM