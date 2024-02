News From Law.com

Hunton Andrews Kurth labor and employment partner Scott Nelson has joined Baker Botts in Houston as a litigation partner and head of the labor and employment practice, where he intends to build a "small but very elite" team.Nelson, who started work at Baker Botts on Thursday, said the firm has a number of labor and employment lawyers, but he has been asked to "jumpstart" the team by growing it.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 01, 2024, 2:21 PM

