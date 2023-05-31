Baker Botts Adds Houston PE Firm Exec as a Corporate Partner...

News From Law.com

A partner and former general counsel at a Houston-based energy investment firm has joined Baker Botts as a corporate partner in Houston, where he expects to leverage his industry experience when advising clients on energy investments and projects.Clay Brett joined Baker Botts on Wednesday, after two years as vice president and general counsel at Millennial Energy Partners and another four as a partner in the investment firm, where he was a member of the investment committee of York Tactical Energy Fund. Prior to that, he was an associate at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he was outside general counsel for Millennial Energy Partners.

