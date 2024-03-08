Baker & Hostetler Reverses Profitability Declines But Compen...

News From Law.com

Aggressive rate increases and a diversified practice mix helped Baker & Hostetler reverse the profitability losses incurred in 2022. But as cost pressures from travel and compensation mount, the firm is weighing its options for how to invest in future growth. From $971 million in gross revenue, Baker & Hostetler secured a 6.1% net income increase to $218.3 million, reversing the 5.8% drop the firm saw in 2022. As the firm's equity partnership growing by three to 120, profits per equity partner also grew 3.6% to $1.8 million. The firm's steady financial growth has been supported by average rate increases of 10% in 2022 and 8.7% in 2023 and successes in commercial litigation and middle-market deals, firm CEO Paul Schmidt said.

Legal Services

March 08, 2024, 10:26 AM

nature of claim: /