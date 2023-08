News From Law.com

A former federal prosecutor has moved on from his Big Law practice to form his own law firm while representing Sidney Powell, one of the 19 criminal defendants in the election interference case in Georgia. Brian Rafferty left Baker & Hostetler after more than a year and a half to form his own shop, Rafferty Law, in Atlanta, according to his LinkedIn page.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 29, 2023, 2:24 PM

nature of claim: /