As the legal industry grapples with rapid technological changes, Am Law 100 firm Baker & Hostetler has partnered with a Georgia law school to offer a legal tech course designed to give the school's graduates a competitive edge. And through the partnership, Baker Hostetler gains a better understanding of teaching these legal tech skills to its own workforce.

Legal Services

July 18, 2023, 4:27 PM

