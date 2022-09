News From Law.com

Two Big Law attorneys who President Joe Biden nominated for seats on a federal trial court in Pennsylvania revealed their partnership pay in recent financial disclosures. John Frank Murphy reported making $559,000 as a partner at Baker & Hostetler last year, while Fox Rothschild partner Kelley B. Hodge reported making $225,000. Both were picked by Biden to fill vacancies on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

September 19, 2022, 3:54 PM